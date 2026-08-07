Inglewood Revolution: Living in the shadow of SoFi Stadium

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Reporter Shi Bradley’s great-aunt bought her Inglewood home more than five decades ago. Already a booming city then, today it’s reached new heights. Shi connected with locals and visitors to find out what it’s really like dealing with noise, traffic and more. Here’s what folks had to say.