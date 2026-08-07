Inglewood Revolution: Living in the shadow of SoFi Stadium

Reporter Shi Bradley’s great-aunt bought her Inglewood home more than five decades ago. Already a booming city then, today it’s reached new heights. Shi connected with locals and visitors to find out what it’s really like dealing with noise, traffic and more. Here’s what folks had to say.
Shi Bradley is an audience engagement intern at the Los Angeles Times. Bradley has earned a master’s in mass communication and a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism. Prior to her work with The Times, Bradley has held numerous social media and audience engagement roles with news outlets like Yahoo! Finance, the Arizona Republic and Vocal Media. Outside work, she enjoys finding new music, trying new restaurants and staying active with outdoor runs and yoga.
Quincy Bowie Jr. is a video fellow at the Los Angeles Times. The proud Alabama native graduated from USC, where he studied journalism and documentary. In his time there, he contributed to the Daily Trojan, USC Annenberg Media and produced multiple documentaries and short films. You can find his previous work at CNN, Spectrum News and Memorías de Nomada.