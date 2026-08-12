Is ‘Disaster Insurance For All’ The Solution For California? Candidate Jane Kim Thinks So.
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For years now, the home insurance market in California has been broken, with carriers suddenly dropping customers without warning and little explanation, leaving them vulnerable to losing everything. The survivors of LA’s recent fires know this all too well, and they want someone to fix it. Jane Kim, candidate for state insurance commissioner, has a big plan to upend the system and offer every Californian a public-run disaster insurance plan. She’s calling it “natural disaster insurance for all’. Kim, an attorney and former San Francisco supervisor, is running against State Sen. Benjamin Allen for the role of running California’s long-beleaguered Department of Insurance and she talks to Rebuilding L.A. host Kate Cagle about why she should get the job.
GUEST: Attorney Jane Kim, former state director of the Working Families Party
Jane Kim’s priorities: https://www.janekim.org/priorities.
Jane Kim: Now is the time for Disaster Insurance for All:
Your guide to the California insurance commissioner’s race: Who will replace Ricardo Lara? https://www.latimes.com/california/story/2026-05-01/2026-california-election-insurance-commissioner-voter-guide
GUEST: Attorney Jane Kim, former state director of the Working Families Party
Jane Kim’s priorities: https://www.janekim.org/priorities.
Jane Kim: Now is the time for Disaster Insurance for All:
Your guide to the California insurance commissioner’s race: Who will replace Ricardo Lara? https://www.latimes.com/california/story/2026-05-01/2026-california-election-insurance-commissioner-voter-guide