What do you do with your home video tapes?

Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



Do you have old home video tapes at home that you’re not sure how to play back or take care of? TAPE partnered with the Los Angeles Public Library to provide Home Video Day, a free event for Angelenos to bring in their tapes, get them cleaned and watch them back.



If you missed this Home Video Day, there will be another on August 28 at Barnsdall Art Park.