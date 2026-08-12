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VIDEO | 01:43
What do you do with your home video tapes?
California

What do you do with your home video tapes?

Rebecca Castillo staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Thursday, July 24, 2025
By Rebecca Castillo
Video Journalist Follow
Do you have old home video tapes at home that you’re not sure how to play back or take care of? TAPE partnered with the Los Angeles Public Library to provide Home Video Day, a free event for Angelenos to bring in their tapes, get them cleaned and watch them back.

If you missed this Home Video Day, there will be another on August 28 at Barnsdall Art Park.
California
Rebecca Castillo

Rebecca Castillo is a content creator for the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she was a special projects lead for the Times’ High School Insider and other Public Affairs programs. A Southern California native, she is an alumna of Swarthmore College and USC. In her free time, you can find her hanging out at the Silver Lake Reservoir, drinking boba and exploring the city on foot.

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