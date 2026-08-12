$12.5 billion deal: Bob Iger and Joshua Kushner agree to buy Lakers

Bob Iger, Disney’s longtime chief executive, and Joshua Kushner, the founder of venture capital firm Thrive Capital and younger brother of Jared Kushner, agreed to buy the Lakers. The two were recently looking into an expansion franchise.

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Bob Iger, Disney’s longtime chief executive, and Joshua Kushner, the founder of venture capital firm Thrive Capital and younger brother of Jared Kushner, agreed to buy the Lakers. The two were recently looking into an expansion franchise.



Less than a year ago, Dodgers owner Mark Walter bought the Lakers for a record-breaking sum of $10 billion. Walter has been at the center of a federal loan investigation. While he is unloading one of the crown jewels of L.A. sports, Mark Walters has no plans to sell Dodgers, sources say.