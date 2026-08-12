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$12.5 billion deal: Bob Iger and Joshua Kushner agree to buy Lakers
Sports

$12.5 billion deal: Bob Iger and Joshua Kushner agree to buy Lakers

Bob Iger, Disney’s longtime chief executive, and Joshua Kushner, the founder of venture capital firm Thrive Capital and younger brother of Jared Kushner, agreed to buy the Lakers. The two were recently looking into an expansion franchise.

By Thuc Nhi Nguyen
 and Lara Hochuli
Bob Iger, Disney’s longtime chief executive, and Joshua Kushner, the founder of venture capital firm Thrive Capital and younger brother of Jared Kushner, agreed to buy the Lakers. The two were recently looking into an expansion franchise.

Less than a year ago, Dodgers owner Mark Walter bought the Lakers for a record-breaking sum of $10 billion. Walter has been at the center of a federal loan investigation. While he is unloading one of the crown jewels of L.A. sports, Mark Walters has no plans to sell Dodgers, sources say.
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Thuc Nhi Nguyen

Thuc Nhi Nguyen covers the Lakers and the Olympics for the Los Angeles Times. She previously covered a wide range of sports, including college sports, after joining The Times in 2019 from the Southern California News Group, where she covered UCLA, professional soccer and preps. Because she doesn’t use her University of Washington mathematics degree for work, it makes great decoration in her parents’ Seattle home.

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