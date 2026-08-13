Auntie’s House brings the Southern fish fry tradition to West Adams

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Born from a lack of third spaces and the Southern fish fry tradition, Chef Asha Starks of Hot Grease is creating a new space to unwind and eat good. Every Friday from 5 to 9pm, “Auntie’s House” will be at Haus of Grams off La Cienaga Boulevard serving classic fried fish, okra and boiled peanuts plus gluten free and plant-based options. Reporter Nava Rawls stopped by the first pop-up to find out more.