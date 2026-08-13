Auntie’s House brings the Southern fish fry tradition to West Adams

Born from a lack of third spaces and the Southern fish fry tradition, Chef Asha Starks of Hot Grease is creating a new space to unwind and eat good. Every Friday from 5 to 9pm, “Auntie’s House” will be at Haus of Grams off La Cienaga Boulevard serving classic fried fish, okra and boiled peanuts plus gluten free and plant-based options. Reporter Nava Rawls stopped by the first pop-up to find out more.
Quincy Bowie Jr. is a video fellow at the Los Angeles Times. The proud Alabama native graduated from USC, where he studied journalism and documentary. In his time there, he contributed to the Daily Trojan, USC Annenberg Media and produced multiple documentaries and short films. You can find his previous work at CNN, Spectrum News and Memorías de Nomada.
Nava Rawls is a food intern at the Los Angeles Times. Originally from Atlanta, she has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Georgia and a master’s degree from the UC Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism. Rawls previously served as the food and wine intern at the San Francisco Chronicle and has contributed to outlets including SFGate, KALW, and the Oaklandside. She has received numerous accolades for her reporting, including a national Society of Professional Journalists award for food writing.