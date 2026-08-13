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Look up: The Perseid meteor shower peaks tonight
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Look up: The Perseid meteor shower peaks tonight

Jaclyn Cosgrove.
Brenda Elizondo staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Wednesday, July 23, 2025
By Jaclyn Cosgrove and Brenda Elizondo
The Perseid meteor shower, which often can produce up to 100 meteors an hour in its most active period, is expected to peak from the evening of Aug. 12 into the early morning of Aug. 13. Last year during the shower’s peak, the moon was 84% full.

That’s part of what makes this year special. The night sky will be at its darkest during the Perseids peak because we’ll have the new moon, the lunar phase when our moon’s illuminated side faces the sun.

To read more, go to latimes.com/lifestyle.
LifestyleNewsletter
Jaclyn Cosgrove

Jaclyn Cosgrove covers the (great!) outdoors at the Los Angeles Times. They started at The Times in 2017 and have written about wildfires, culture, protests, crime and county government. In 2022, they managed For Your Mind, a yearlong mental health project. Cosgrove is originally from rural Oklahoma and is a proud Oklahoma State University graduate.

Brenda Elizondo

Brenda Elizondo is an audience engagement fellow at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a video content creator and reporter for L.A. Times Food and De Los, the Latinidad section. She received her bachelor’s degree in communications from Cal State Fullerton.

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