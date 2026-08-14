Tyson Foundation unveils new gym at Homeboy Industries

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The @tysonfoundation and @homeboyindustries inaugurated a new space Thursday as part of an effort to provide a dedicated area for former gang members and people in recovery served by the Los Angeles program.



For many, Homeboy Industries has become a second home. The new space will provide opportunities for training and personal growth, as well as a place focused on physical and mental well-being.