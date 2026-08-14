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VIDEO | 01:32
Tyson Foundation unveils new gym at Homeboy Industries
California

Tyson Foundation unveils new gym at Homeboy Industries

Brenda Elizondo staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Wednesday, July 23, 2025
By Brenda Elizondo
Video Journalist Follow
The @tysonfoundation and @homeboyindustries inaugurated a new space Thursday as part of an effort to provide a dedicated area for former gang members and people in recovery served by the Los Angeles program.

For many, Homeboy Industries has become a second home. The new space will provide opportunities for training and personal growth, as well as a place focused on physical and mental well-being.
California
Brenda Elizondo

Brenda Elizondo is an audience engagement fellow at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a video content creator and reporter for L.A. Times Food and De Los, the Latinidad section. She received her bachelor’s degree in communications from Cal State Fullerton.

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