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VIDEO | 01:42
L.A.’s 20th century It Girl makes a comeback
California

L.A.’s 20th century It Girl makes a comeback

Rebecca Castillo staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Thursday, July 24, 2025
Los Angeles Times staffer Julius Miller
By Rebecca Castillo and Julius Miller
Eve Babitz was a writer and artist known by many as “Hollywood’s It Girl” from the 1960s onward.

She was beloved for her witty, vibrant storytelling chronicling life in L.A., her relationships with stars like Harrison Ford, the counterculture scene and more.

Rebecca Castillo and Julius Miller stopped by the Huntington Library for a dive into her archives with her younger sister, Mirandi Babitz.

Eve’s latest book “Too L.A.: Letters Never Sent (But Some Were)” is a collection of her messages over the decades.

“My sister, Eve Babitz, was at first a writer. And then she became an artist,” said Mirandi. “And she did both of them just fabulously.”
CaliforniaEntertainment & Arts
Rebecca Castillo

Rebecca Castillo is a content creator for the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she was a special projects lead for the Times’ High School Insider and other Public Affairs programs. A Southern California native, she is an alumna of Swarthmore College and USC. In her free time, you can find her hanging out at the Silver Lake Reservoir, drinking boba and exploring the city on foot.

Julius Miller

Julius Miller is an editorial assistant at the Los Angeles Times. Previously, he worked as an associate editor and staff writer for Los Angeles Magazine. When he’s not aiding the newsroom, he’s spinning vinyl records or hanging out with his cat, Saoirse.

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