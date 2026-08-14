L.A.’s 20th century It Girl makes a comeback

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Eve Babitz was a writer and artist known by many as “Hollywood’s It Girl” from the 1960s onward.



She was beloved for her witty, vibrant storytelling chronicling life in L.A., her relationships with stars like Harrison Ford, the counterculture scene and more.



Rebecca Castillo and Julius Miller stopped by the Huntington Library for a dive into her archives with her younger sister, Mirandi Babitz.



Eve’s latest book “Too L.A.: Letters Never Sent (But Some Were)” is a collection of her messages over the decades.



“My sister, Eve Babitz, was at first a writer. And then she became an artist,” said Mirandi. “And she did both of them just fabulously.”