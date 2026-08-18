What are all those green beetles?

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Has this ever happened to you? You’re outside on a warm summer day when, suddenly, a buzzing green beetle begins to swarm around you – perhaps even crashing into you.



@bexcastillo spoke to the L.A. Times’ wildlife reporter Lila Seidman to learn more about the clumsy figeater beetles.