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VIDEO | 01:33
What are all those green beetles?
California

What are all those green beetles?

Rebecca Castillo staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Thursday, July 24, 2025
Lila Seidman.
By Rebecca Castillo and Lila Seidman
Has this ever happened to you? You’re outside on a warm summer day when, suddenly, a buzzing green beetle begins to swarm around you – perhaps even crashing into you.

@bexcastillo spoke to the L.A. Times’ wildlife reporter Lila Seidman to learn more about the clumsy figeater beetles.
CaliforniaClimate & Environment
Rebecca Castillo

Rebecca Castillo is a content creator for the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she was a special projects lead for the Times’ High School Insider and other Public Affairs programs. A Southern California native, she is an alumna of Swarthmore College and USC. In her free time, you can find her hanging out at the Silver Lake Reservoir, drinking boba and exploring the city on foot.

Lila Seidman

Lila Seidman is a reporter focused on California wildlife and the outdoors for the Los Angeles Times. Since joining The Times in 2020, she has investigated mental health policy and jumped on breaking news. A native Angeleno, Seidman holds a bachelor’s degree from Reed College and a master’s degree from Pepperdine University.

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