At KCON 2026, Korean cuisine gets the spotlight

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KCON (@kconusa) took over the Los Angeles Convention Center this past weekend, and booths offering free samples of staple Korean dishes were some of the most popular stops.



Long lines formed at Bibigo (@bibigousa) and its sister brand Tous les Jours (@touslesjoursusa), for kimchi ramyun and pastry-shaped plushies. Chi Forest (@chiforest) handed out free cans of its sparkling water in lychee, mango, white peach and pineapple flavors.



Reporter Melody Xu (@_melodyxu) stopped by KCON 2026 to find out more.