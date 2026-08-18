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VIDEO | 01:46
At KCON 2026, Korean cuisine gets the spotlight
Food

At KCON 2026, Korean cuisine gets the spotlight

By Melody Xu
 and Brenda Elizondo
KCON (@kconusa) took over the Los Angeles Convention Center this past weekend, and booths offering free samples of staple Korean dishes were some of the most popular stops.

Long lines formed at Bibigo (@bibigousa) and its sister brand Tous les Jours (@touslesjoursusa), for kimchi ramyun and pastry-shaped plushies. Chi Forest (@chiforest) handed out free cans of its sparkling water in lychee, mango, white peach and pineapple flavors.

Reporter Melody Xu (@_melodyxu) stopped by KCON 2026 to find out more.
Food
Melody Xu

Melody Xu is an intern with the Los Angeles Times’ Food team and journalism student at Northwestern University. A Bay Area native, she previously reported for the San Francisco Chronicle and the Palo Alto Daily Post.

Brenda Elizondo

Brenda Elizondo is an audience engagement fellow at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a video content creator and reporter for L.A. Times Food and De Los, the Latinidad section. She received her bachelor’s degree in communications from Cal State Fullerton.

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