Mortgage lenders are holding on to survivor’s insurance funds. Why?
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The insurance crisis has been well documented after these disasters - people who didn’t have insurance, or not enough insurance, or just can’t get their claims covered. But some folks have made it through that whole process, only to hit another roadblock: their mortgage lenders are holding onto the money.
Grace Toohey, a breaking news reporter for the Los Angeles Times, has been in touch with homeowners who say this is a growing issue – and one that has forced them to delay or halt construction on their new homes.
GUEST: Los Angeles Times Fast Break Reporter Grace Toohey
Read Grace’s article: Fire survivors were finally ready to rebuild homes. A new barrier is leaving them ‘demoralized: https://www.latimes.com/california/story/2026-07-17/fire-survivors-were-finally-ready-to-rebuild-new-barrier-is-leaving-them-demoralized
Grace Toohey, a breaking news reporter for the Los Angeles Times, has been in touch with homeowners who say this is a growing issue – and one that has forced them to delay or halt construction on their new homes.
GUEST: Los Angeles Times Fast Break Reporter Grace Toohey
Read Grace’s article: Fire survivors were finally ready to rebuild homes. A new barrier is leaving them ‘demoralized: https://www.latimes.com/california/story/2026-07-17/fire-survivors-were-finally-ready-to-rebuild-new-barrier-is-leaving-them-demoralized