Who lies on the Internet?

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How do you know information you’re seeing online is real?



Last week, a polling company claimed that Mayor Karen Bass was leading Councilmember Nithya Raman by 12 percentage points. Their claim was cited by news outlets and reshared by Mayor Bass.



One of our reporters thought the company and its lack of available information seemed fishy, so he dug deeper. Eventually, he discovered the company was fake and had never actually conducted any polling to begin with. The anonymous representative asserted they were conducting a social experiment, raising questions about whether any laws were broken.



@bexcastillo sat down with @nogoldberg to discuss misinformation, AI and how we should listen to our spidey senses when something online feels off-brand.