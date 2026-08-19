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Who lies on the Internet?
California

Who lies on the Internet?

Rebecca Castillo staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Thursday, July 24, 2025
Noah Goldberg staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Thursday, July 24, 2025
By Rebecca Castillo and Noah Goldberg
How do you know information you’re seeing online is real?

Last week, a polling company claimed that Mayor Karen Bass was leading Councilmember Nithya Raman by 12 percentage points. Their claim was cited by news outlets and reshared by Mayor Bass.

One of our reporters thought the company and its lack of available information seemed fishy, so he dug deeper. Eventually, he discovered the company was fake and had never actually conducted any polling to begin with. The anonymous representative asserted they were conducting a social experiment, raising questions about whether any laws were broken.

@bexcastillo sat down with @nogoldberg to discuss misinformation, AI and how we should listen to our spidey senses when something online feels off-brand.
California
Rebecca Castillo

Rebecca Castillo is a content creator for the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she was a special projects lead for the Times’ High School Insider and other Public Affairs programs. A Southern California native, she is an alumna of Swarthmore College and USC. In her free time, you can find her hanging out at the Silver Lake Reservoir, drinking boba and exploring the city on foot.

Noah Goldberg

Noah Goldberg covers Los Angeles City Hall for the Los Angeles Times. He previously worked on its breaking news team and has also written an array of offbeat enterprise stories. Before joining The Times in 2022, Goldberg worked in New York City as the Brooklyn courts reporter for the New York Daily News and as the criminal justice reporter for the Brooklyn Eagle. He graduated from Vassar College.

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