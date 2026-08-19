The lifecycle of a meme

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If you mention Chanty Beluga to your coworker, will you be met with a blank stare?



@bexcastillo spoke with Courtney O’Donnell, the comedian behind a series of videos that have been rapidly spreading across the Internet. The clips feature Courtney in character as a woman enthusiastically performing everyday tasks like getting in an Uber or taking out the trash.



“The thing that’s good about Chanty Beluga is that it is as simple as Rickrolling,” said Karen North, the founder and former director of USC’s digital social media program. “The memes where any and all of us can participate are the memes that often work the best.”



But where does a meme go after it breaks containment? Watch our video to find out more.