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VIDEO | 01:47
The lifecycle of a meme
California

The lifecycle of a meme

Rebecca Castillo staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Thursday, July 24, 2025
By Rebecca Castillo
Video Journalist Follow
If you mention Chanty Beluga to your coworker, will you be met with a blank stare?

@bexcastillo spoke with Courtney O’Donnell, the comedian behind a series of videos that have been rapidly spreading across the Internet. The clips feature Courtney in character as a woman enthusiastically performing everyday tasks like getting in an Uber or taking out the trash.

“The thing that’s good about Chanty Beluga is that it is as simple as Rickrolling,” said Karen North, the founder and former director of USC’s digital social media program. “The memes where any and all of us can participate are the memes that often work the best.”

But where does a meme go after it breaks containment? Watch our video to find out more.
California
Rebecca Castillo

Rebecca Castillo is a content creator for the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she was a special projects lead for the Times’ High School Insider and other Public Affairs programs. A Southern California native, she is an alumna of Swarthmore College and USC. In her free time, you can find her hanging out at the Silver Lake Reservoir, drinking boba and exploring the city on foot.

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