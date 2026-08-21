Behind Lumiere’s flaming ‘handlesticks’ in ‘Beauty and the Beast’ at the Hollywood Pantages

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As Lumiere in Disney’s touring production of “Beauty and the Beast” at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre, Danny Gardner performs eight shows a week strapped to flaming, 7-pound “handlesticks” that turn his hands into live candelabras.



A dedicated backstage team preps and maintains Lumiere’s butane-powered props, securing them in a box nicknamed “the stocks,” and assisting Gardner through exhausting, sweat-soaked numbers in thick, flame-retardant costumes.