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Entertainment & Arts

Behind Lumiere’s flaming ‘handlesticks’ in ‘Beauty and the Beast’ at the Hollywood Pantages

By Lara HochuliSenior Video Editor 
As Lumiere in Disney’s touring production of “Beauty and the Beast” at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre, Danny Gardner performs eight shows a week strapped to flaming, 7-pound “handlesticks” that turn his hands into live candelabras.

A dedicated backstage team preps and maintains Lumiere’s butane-powered props, securing them in a box nicknamed “the stocks,” and assisting Gardner through exhausting, sweat-soaked numbers in thick, flame-retardant costumes.
Entertainment & Arts
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