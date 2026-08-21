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VIDEO | 02:34
Who is Stella Lefty? Breaking down the nepo baby and industry plant allegations
Entertainment & Arts

Who is Stella Lefty? Breaking down the nepo baby and industry plant allegations

Rebecca Castillo staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Thursday, July 24, 2025
Los Angeles Times music critic Mikael Wood
By Rebecca Castillo and Mikael Wood
What’s the deal with Stella Lefty? The country music singer and daughter of the billionaire co-founder of Groupon quickly rose to fame with her viral hit, “Boston.” She’s a contender for the 2027 Grammy’s Best New Artist award and recently released her debut album “Long Way Home.”

Our Gen X music critic and Gen Z video journalist discussed the wave of nepo babies in music, industry plant allegations and more.
Entertainment & Arts
Rebecca Castillo

Rebecca Castillo is a content creator for the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she was a special projects lead for the Times’ High School Insider and other Public Affairs programs. A Southern California native, she is an alumna of Swarthmore College and USC. In her free time, you can find her hanging out at the Silver Lake Reservoir, drinking boba and exploring the city on foot.

Mikael Wood

Mikael Wood is pop music critic for the Los Angeles Times.

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