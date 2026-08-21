Who is Stella Lefty? Breaking down the nepo baby and industry plant allegations

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What’s the deal with Stella Lefty? The country music singer and daughter of the billionaire co-founder of Groupon quickly rose to fame with her viral hit, “Boston.” She’s a contender for the 2027 Grammy’s Best New Artist award and recently released her debut album “Long Way Home.”



Our Gen X music critic and Gen Z video journalist discussed the wave of nepo babies in music, industry plant allegations and more.