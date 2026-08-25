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VIDEO | 01:39
A brand new grocery store ‘Sprouts’ hope for healthier foods in Inglewood
Food

A brand new grocery store ‘Sprouts’ hope for healthier foods in Inglewood

By Shi Bradley
 and Brenda Elizondo
On Crenshaw Boulevard in Inglewood last Friday, green streamers hung in the air, a DJ played a mix of throwback jams and upbeat tracks, and people walked around with goodie bags.

This wasn’t any block party. Hundreds of residents had gathered to celebrate the opening of Inglewood’s first Sprouts Farmers Market, the latest location of the Phoenix-based grocery store chain. Reporter Shi Bradley stopped by to find out why the Sprouts opening is deeply meaningful to Inglewood’s community.
Food
Shi Bradley

Shi Bradley is an audience engagement intern at the Los Angeles Times. Bradley has earned a master’s in mass communication and a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism. Prior to her work with The Times, Bradley has held numerous social media and audience engagement roles with news outlets like Yahoo! Finance, the Arizona Republic and Vocal Media. Outside work, she enjoys finding new music, trying new restaurants and staying active with outdoor runs and yoga.

Brenda Elizondo

Brenda Elizondo is an audience engagement fellow at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a video content creator and reporter for L.A. Times Food and De Los, the Latinidad section. She received her bachelor’s degree in communications from Cal State Fullerton.

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