A brand new grocery store ‘Sprouts’ hope for healthier foods in Inglewood

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On Crenshaw Boulevard in Inglewood last Friday, green streamers hung in the air, a DJ played a mix of throwback jams and upbeat tracks, and people walked around with goodie bags.



This wasn’t any block party. Hundreds of residents had gathered to celebrate the opening of Inglewood’s first Sprouts Farmers Market, the latest location of the Phoenix-based grocery store chain. Reporter Shi Bradley stopped by to find out why the Sprouts opening is deeply meaningful to Inglewood’s community.