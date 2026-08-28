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VIDEO | 01:30
Asking Backstreet Boys fans: ‘What makes a great boy band?’
Entertainment & Arts

Asking Backstreet Boys fans: ‘What makes a great boy band?’

Los Angeles Times music critic Mikael Wood
Albert Lee. (Ricardo DeAratanha/Los Angeles Times)
By Mikael Wood and Albert Brave Tiger Lee
Entertainment & Arts
Mikael Wood

Mikael Wood is pop music critic for the Los Angeles Times.

Albert Brave Tiger Lee

Albert Brave Tiger Lee is a Southern California native, son of Korean immigrants, a father and a staff videographer at the Los Angeles Times. His work spans various mediums of visual storytelling and has been recognized for various disciplines including a national Emmy Award for News and Documentary, an RFK Journalism Award, Pictures of the Year International honors, the National Press Photographers Assn.’s Best of Photojournalism Award and Columbia University’s Dart Award.

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