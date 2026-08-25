Halloween Horror Nights unveils food items inspired by this year’s biggest movies

Universal Studios Hollywood is returning for another year of Halloween Horror Nights Sept. 3 through Nov. 1. Along with eight new haunted houses and a slew of terrifying attractions, the theme park will offer new food items inspired by some of the biggest horror movies of the year.
Food reporter Nava Rawls visited the park and tried some of the newest items ahead of the spooky season.
Brenda Elizondo is an audience engagement fellow at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a video content creator and reporter for L.A. Times Food and De Los, the Latinidad section. She received her bachelor’s degree in communications from Cal State Fullerton.
Nava Rawls is a food intern at the Los Angeles Times. Originally from Atlanta, she has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Georgia and a master’s degree from the UC Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism. Rawls previously served as the food and wine intern at the San Francisco Chronicle and has contributed to outlets including SFGate, KALW, and the Oaklandside. She has received numerous accolades for her reporting, including a national Society of Professional Journalists award for food writing.