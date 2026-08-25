Halloween Horror Nights unveils food items inspired by this year’s biggest movies

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Universal Studios Hollywood is returning for another year of Halloween Horror Nights Sept. 3 through Nov. 1. Along with eight new haunted houses and a slew of terrifying attractions, the theme park will offer new food items inspired by some of the biggest horror movies of the year.



Food reporter Nava Rawls visited the park and tried some of the newest items ahead of the spooky season.