This ‘super’ El Niño is ready to break all-time records

Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



An impending “super” El Niño driven by record-breaking Pacific ocean warming is projected to bring heavy winter precipitation across California, the South and the East Coast. Coupled with climate-driven sea-level rise and peak high-tide cycles, this extreme climate event poses a severe risk of record coastal flooding, heavy wave action, and beach erosion.