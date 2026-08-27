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VIDEO | 01:24
Are you in love with your best friend?
California

Are you in love with your best friend?

Rebecca Castillo staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Thursday, July 24, 2025
By Rebecca Castillo
Video Journalist Follow
Does spending time with your friends make you feel like you’re floating on air? Do people ever ask if you and your best friend are dating?

@bexcastillo stopped by a night at Little Tokyo Table Tennis to chat about platonic love.

The event was organized by the dating app Hinge, which has been working to make IRL third spaces and community more accessible in a lonelier world.
California
Rebecca Castillo

Rebecca Castillo is a content creator for the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she was a special projects lead for the Times’ High School Insider and other Public Affairs programs. A Southern California native, she is an alumna of Swarthmore College and USC. In her free time, you can find her hanging out at the Silver Lake Reservoir, drinking boba and exploring the city on foot.

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