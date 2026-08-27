Are you in love with your best friend?

Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



Does spending time with your friends make you feel like you’re floating on air? Do people ever ask if you and your best friend are dating?



@bexcastillo stopped by a night at Little Tokyo Table Tennis to chat about platonic love.



The event was organized by the dating app Hinge, which has been working to make IRL third spaces and community more accessible in a lonelier world.