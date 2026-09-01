Your guide to L.A.’s architecture

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A revised sixth edition of “An Architectural Guidebook to Los Angeles” is out now, documenting thousands of buildings, gardens and more. The book spans projects from the missions of Spanish California to modern designs completed as recently as 2017.



The first edition of the book was published by two academics in 1965 and is regarded as “the definitive reference to the region’s built environment.”