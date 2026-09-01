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Your guide to L.A.’s architecture
California

Your guide to L.A.’s architecture

Rebecca Castillo staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Thursday, July 24, 2025
By Rebecca Castillo
Video Journalist Follow
A revised sixth edition of “An Architectural Guidebook to Los Angeles” is out now, documenting thousands of buildings, gardens and more. The book spans projects from the missions of Spanish California to modern designs completed as recently as 2017.

The first edition of the book was published by two academics in 1965 and is regarded as “the definitive reference to the region’s built environment.”
California
Rebecca Castillo

Rebecca Castillo is a content creator for the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she was a special projects lead for the Times’ High School Insider and other Public Affairs programs. A Southern California native, she is an alumna of Swarthmore College and USC. In her free time, you can find her hanging out at the Silver Lake Reservoir, drinking boba and exploring the city on foot.

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