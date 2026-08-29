Arcadia residents oppose plan to remove dozens of oak trees for 2028 Olympics

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Residents voiced concerns Thursday over a proposal to remove dozens of oak trees at Santa Anita Park as part of preparations for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.







The proposal calls for the removal of 34 oak trees and impacts to the root zones of 45 additional oak trees to make room for an equestrian cross-country course. Santa Anita Park officials said the reasoning behind having all three disciplines at Santa Anita is to have horses and athletes share services like equine hospitals and veterinarians, following LA28’s mandate for sustainable games.







They added that an arborist would be present throughout construction at all times. A final decision on the proposal will be made following Thursday’s community hearing.