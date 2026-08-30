Advertisement
VIDEO | 02:42
Our Gen X music critic and Gen Z video journalist review Daisy Chain Fields
Entertainment & Arts

Our Gen X music critic and Gen Z video journalist review Daisy Chain Fields

Rebecca Castillo staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Thursday, July 24, 2025
Los Angeles Times music critic Mikael Wood
By Rebecca Castillo and Mikael Wood
Olivia Rodrigo’s inaugural Daisy Chain Fields music festival featured an all-female lineup. Thousands of fans braved the heat to catch performances from Mitski, Doechii, Chappell Roan and more.

Rodrigo’s headlining show featured guests Sarah McLachlan, Alanis Morissette and Stevie Nicks.

Our Gen X music critic and Gen Z video journalist shared their thoughts at the end of the night.
Entertainment & Arts
Rebecca Castillo

Rebecca Castillo is a content creator for the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she was a special projects lead for the Times’ High School Insider and other Public Affairs programs. A Southern California native, she is an alumna of Swarthmore College and USC. In her free time, you can find her hanging out at the Silver Lake Reservoir, drinking boba and exploring the city on foot.

Mikael Wood

Mikael Wood is pop music critic for the Los Angeles Times.

Advertisement