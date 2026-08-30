Our Gen X music critic and Gen Z video journalist review Daisy Chain Fields

Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



Olivia Rodrigo’s inaugural Daisy Chain Fields music festival featured an all-female lineup. Thousands of fans braved the heat to catch performances from Mitski, Doechii, Chappell Roan and more.



Rodrigo’s headlining show featured guests Sarah McLachlan, Alanis Morissette and Stevie Nicks.



Our Gen X music critic and Gen Z video journalist shared their thoughts at the end of the night.