Advertisement
VIDEO | 02:39
Our Gen X and Gen Z reporters stopped by a Julian Casablancas lookalike contest
Entertainment & Arts

Our Gen X and Gen Z reporters stopped by a Julian Casablancas lookalike contest

Rebecca Castillo staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Thursday, July 24, 2025
Los Angeles Times music critic Mikael Wood
By Rebecca Castillo and Mikael Wood
It’s late summer, and the Strokes are in the air. But then again, when are they not?

Our Gen X music critic @mikael.wood and Gen Z video journalist @bexcastillo dropped by a Julian Casablancas lookalike contest in Echo Park — the night also featured a set by a ripping Strokes tribute band — to ponder why the boy princes of early-’00s New York garage rock still matter.

Do you love the Strokes? Do you look like Julian Casablancas? Let us know in the comments.
Entertainment & Arts
Rebecca Castillo

Rebecca Castillo is a content creator for the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she was a special projects lead for the Times’ High School Insider and other Public Affairs programs. A Southern California native, she is an alumna of Swarthmore College and USC. In her free time, you can find her hanging out at the Silver Lake Reservoir, drinking boba and exploring the city on foot.

Mikael Wood

Mikael Wood is pop music critic for the Los Angeles Times.

Advertisement