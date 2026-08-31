Our Gen X and Gen Z reporters stopped by a Julian Casablancas lookalike contest

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It’s late summer, and the Strokes are in the air. But then again, when are they not?



Our Gen X music critic @mikael.wood and Gen Z video journalist @bexcastillo dropped by a Julian Casablancas lookalike contest in Echo Park — the night also featured a set by a ripping Strokes tribute band — to ponder why the boy princes of early-’00s New York garage rock still matter.



Do you love the Strokes? Do you look like Julian Casablancas? Let us know in the comments.