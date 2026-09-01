At Daisy Chain Fields, the Lilith Fair generation passes the torch
Brenda Elizondo is an audience engagement fellow at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a video content creator and reporter for L.A. Times Food and De Los, the Latinidad section. She received her bachelor’s degree in communications from Cal State Fullerton.
Suzy Exposito is the assistant editor and previous culture columnist for the De Los team at the Los Angeles Times. She joined the newsroom as a music reporter in October 2020 and previously spearheaded the Latin music section at Rolling Stone. Exposito has also written for Vogue, Elle and Vanity Fair.