Update: Rebuilding Is Underway On West Poppyfields Drive

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We have a happy update for you. There’s a block in Altadena, West Poppyfields Drive, and it’s coming back. So far there are 9 houses in the process of rebuilding and a handful of them have all four walls up, roofs, porches, and even front doors attached and windows in. That includes Whitney’s Haggins’s house. We’ve been following her efforts to rebuild -- and that of her neighbors -- since last fall when she decided to go with a home design from the Foothill Catalog that had been pre-approved by Los Angeles County so she did need to wait for months on a building permit.



The design is for a Craftsman, called The Lewis, and so far her plan is paying off. Whitney thinks she might be moving back home by next January, if not by Christmas. In this episode, we bring you the update on how Whitney and her neighborhood are coming along, plus a re-run of the two-part series we did on the Poppyfields people back in June.





GUESTS: Whitney Haggins and John Hall, Eaton fire survivors