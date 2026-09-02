Arte Moreno finally sells the Angels. Anaheim’s long nightmare is over

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Texts lit up columnist Gustavo Arellano’s phone this morning from friends who had wasted most of their lives rooting for the Angels: Arte Moreno finally was selling the team.



Moreno is selling to Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke, whose company also owns perennial contenders in the NBA (Denver Nuggets), NHL (Colorado Avalanche) and England’s Premier League (Arsenal). Sources told my colleagues that the price was $4 billion, which would be a baseball record and speaks to the Halos’ untapped potential.