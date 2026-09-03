More Men Are Getting Penis Filler and Urologists Say Demand Is Surging
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Penis filler is becoming part of a much bigger conversation around men, body image and cosmetic procedures.
On this episode of Live + Well, host Melissa Magsaysay talks with board-certified urologists Dr. David Miller and Dr. Joshua Gonzalez about why more men are seeking penile enhancement, what’s shaping their expectations, and what they should know before considering a procedure.
On this episode of Live + Well, host Melissa Magsaysay talks with board-certified urologists Dr. David Miller and Dr. Joshua Gonzalez about why more men are seeking penile enhancement, what’s shaping their expectations, and what they should know before considering a procedure.