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VIDEO | 03:47
George Lucas speaks at Lucas Museum of Narrative Art
Entertainment & Arts

George Lucas speaks at Lucas Museum of Narrative Art

At a press preview for the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art, co-founders Mellody Hobson and George Lucas spoke about the long road to creating the $1 billion museum and their dedication to narrative art and illustrations inspired by myths.

Brittany Levine Beckman.
By Brittany Levine Beckman
Entertainment and Features Editor Follow
At a press preview for the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art, co-founders Mellody Hobson and George Lucas spoke about the long road to creating the $1 billion museum and their dedication to narrative art and illustrations inspired by myths.
Entertainment & Arts
Brittany Levine Beckman

Brittany Levine Beckman is the entertainment and features editor at the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she worked as managing editor at Mashable.

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