George Lucas speaks at Lucas Museum of Narrative Art

At a press preview for the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art, co-founders Mellody Hobson and George Lucas spoke about the long road to creating the $1 billion museum and their dedication to narrative art and illustrations inspired by myths.

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At a press preview for the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art, co-founders Mellody Hobson and George Lucas spoke about the long road to creating the $1 billion museum and their dedication to narrative art and illustrations inspired by myths.