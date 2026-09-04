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VIDEO | 02:52
How to survive the farmers market
Food

How to survive the farmers market

Sasha Piligian, baker and owner of Ena Bakery, explains how to make it through a Wednesday market without having a panic attack.

By Cody ReissCooking Editor 
I’ve always found farmers markets stressful ... squishing through clammoring crowds trying to figure out who has the best produce, prices. But maybe I’ve been thinking about it all wrong. To find out, I spent the morning touring around the Wednesday farmers market in Santa Monica with Sasha Piligian, the owner-baker of Ena Bakery in Los Angeles.
Food
Cody Reiss

Cody Reiss is the cooking editor for Los Angeles Times Food, making videos focused on fundamental cooking techniques, philosophies and principles. Previously, he has worked as a cook in the Chez Panisse Café, as a private chef and a travel and food writer. Reiss has eaten his way through 46 states and over 30 countries, and is on a constant search for the best bean and cheese burrito in town.

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