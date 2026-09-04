How to survive the farmers market

Sasha Piligian, baker and owner of Ena Bakery, explains how to make it through a Wednesday market without having a panic attack.

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I’ve always found farmers markets stressful ... squishing through clammoring crowds trying to figure out who has the best produce, prices. But maybe I’ve been thinking about it all wrong. To find out, I spent the morning touring around the Wednesday farmers market in Santa Monica with Sasha Piligian, the owner-baker of Ena Bakery in Los Angeles.