Trump is trying to terminate EVs in California. Is that even possible?
Hayley Smith is an environment reporter at the Los Angeles Times focused on climate policy, technology and solutions. She previously worked on the breaking news team. Originally from Miami, she holds a master’s degree in journalism from USC.
Albert Brave Tiger Lee is a Southern California native, son of Korean immigrants, a father and a staff videographer at the Los Angeles Times. His work spans various mediums of visual storytelling and has been recognized for various disciplines including a national Emmy Award for News and Documentary, an RFK Journalism Award, Pictures of the Year International honors, the National Press Photographers Assn.’s Best of Photojournalism Award and Columbia University’s Dart Award.