Would a federal tax break help Hollywood?

“This week the entertainment business got a glimmer of hope,” said Samantha Masunaga, writer of our entertainment business newsletter, “The Wide Shot.” She shares what it could mean for the industry and what experts are telling her about the reality of show business.
Samantha Masunaga is a business reporter for the Los Angeles Times, with a focus on Hollywood studios. She also writes the weekly Wide Shot newsletter about the business of Hollywood. She’s worked at the paper since 2014.
Quincy Bowie Jr. is a video fellow at the Los Angeles Times. The proud Alabama native graduated from USC, where he studied journalism and documentary. In his time there, he contributed to the Daily Trojan, USC Annenberg Media and produced multiple documentaries and short films. You can find his previous work at CNN, Spectrum News and Memorías de Nomada.