El Niño could bring waves of starving sea lion pups to California beaches

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With a powerful El Niño forecast for this winter — on top of an ongoing marine heatwave — center staff fear the months ahead could bring an influx of blubbery patients.



From 2013 to 2016 — a period that included an El Niño event as well as an ocean heatwave known as “The Blob” — thousands upon thousands of California sea lion pups were found underfed and in distress.



El Niño and marine heatwaves can change the timing or force of the winds, potentially dampening coastal upwelling and reducing the availability of food for sea life along the coast. The consequences are especially dire for young animals.

