Advertisement
VIDEO | 02:21
El Niño could bring waves of starving sea lion pups to California beaches
California

El Niño could bring waves of starving sea lion pups to California beaches

Brenda Elizondo staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Wednesday, July 23, 2025
Lila Seidman.
By Brenda Elizondo and Lila Seidman
With a powerful El Niño forecast for this winter — on top of an ongoing marine heatwave — center staff fear the months ahead could bring an influx of blubbery patients.

From 2013 to 2016 — a period that included an El Niño event as well as an ocean heatwave known as “The Blob” — thousands upon thousands of California sea lion pups were found underfed and in distress.

El Niño and marine heatwaves can change the timing or force of the winds, potentially dampening coastal upwelling and reducing the availability of food for sea life along the coast. The consequences are especially dire for young animals.
California
Brenda Elizondo

Brenda Elizondo is an audience engagement fellow at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a video content creator and reporter for L.A. Times Food and De Los, the Latinidad section. She received her bachelor’s degree in communications from Cal State Fullerton.

Lila Seidman

Lila Seidman is a reporter focused on California wildlife and the outdoors for the Los Angeles Times. Since joining The Times in 2020, she has investigated mental health policy and jumped on breaking news. A native Angeleno, Seidman holds a bachelor’s degree from Reed College and a master’s degree from Pepperdine University.

Advertisement