Record-breaking heat?

Oof, it’s hot!

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Did L.A. break any records? Sort of. And no.



Downtown L.A.’s all-time high is still 113°F, set Sept. 27, 2010. That record stands.



But the humidity? That’s another story. Southern California doesn’t keep great long-term humidity data, so we can’t call it official, but a UC climate scientist says parts of SoCal likely just had their most humid summer on record.