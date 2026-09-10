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VIDEO | 00:47
Record-breaking heat?
California

Record-breaking heat?

Oof, it’s hot!

Tom Carroll. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Tom Carroll
Video Journalist Follow
Did L.A. break any records? Sort of. And no.

Downtown L.A.’s all-time high is still 113°F, set Sept. 27, 2010. That record stands.

But the humidity? That’s another story. Southern California doesn’t keep great long-term humidity data, so we can’t call it official, but a UC climate scientist says parts of SoCal likely just had their most humid summer on record.
California
Tom Carroll

Tom Carroll is a content creator for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining The Times in 2022, he created, produced and hosted the web series “Tom Explores Los Angeles.” He has produced stories for NPR and Gimlet. A fourth-generation Southern Californian, he is a graduate of Occidental College and the University of Southern California.

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