Mariska Hargitay steps into a new role as Emmy Awards Host

Mariska Hargitay has had a whirlwind year, starring in a one-woman Broadway show, winning two Emmys for her documentary “My Mom Jayne” and filming Season 28 of “Law & Order: SVU.” On Monday, she’ll step into a new role as host of the 78th Primetime Emmys, becoming the first woman to helm the show in 15 years
Lara Hochuli is the senior editor on the Los Angeles Times’ Editorial Video team. In a 15-year career, Hochuli has helped bring more than one newsroom into the modern age, including a decade at the San Diego Union-Tribune and a previous stint at The Times with “LA Times Today.” Her work has been recognized with a number of acknowledgments from the Society of Professional Journalists, a handful of San Diego Press Club accolades, and four Emmy Awards.