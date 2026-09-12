Mariska Hargitay steps into a new role as Emmy Awards Host

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Mariska Hargitay has had a whirlwind year, starring in a one-woman Broadway show, winning two Emmys for her documentary “My Mom Jayne” and filming Season 28 of “Law & Order: SVU.” On Monday, she’ll step into a new role as host of the 78th Primetime Emmys, becoming the first woman to helm the show in 15 years