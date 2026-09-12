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Entertainment & Arts

Mariska Hargitay steps into a new role as Emmy Awards Host

By Lara HochuliSenior Editor for Video 
Mariska Hargitay has had a whirlwind year, starring in a one-woman Broadway show, winning two Emmys for her documentary “My Mom Jayne” and filming Season 28 of “Law & Order: SVU.” On Monday, she’ll step into a new role as host of the 78th Primetime Emmys, becoming the first woman to helm the show in 15 years
Entertainment & Arts
Lara Hochuli

Lara Hochuli is the senior editor on the Los Angeles Times’ Editorial Video team. In a 15-year career, Hochuli has helped bring more than one newsroom into the modern age, including a decade at the San Diego Union-Tribune and a previous stint at The Times with “LA Times Today.” Her work has been recognized with a number of acknowledgments from the Society of Professional Journalists, a handful of San Diego Press Club accolades, and four Emmy Awards.

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