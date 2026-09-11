What movies should the Criterion Collection add? Inside Toronto’s physical media paradise

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What is your physical media power ranking? VHS, Blu-ray, 4K, LaserDisc? The Times’ @bexcastillo and Mark Olsen (@indiefocus_) visited Criterion Collection’s retail space at Cinema Cellar during #TIFF to share their hot takes.