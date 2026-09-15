Some activists want dogs taken away from Skid Row homeless.
Sandra McDonald covers L.A.’s City Hall at the Los Angeles Times. She grew up in north central Florida, graduated from the University of Florida and is still warming up to the idea of being a Dodgers fan. She was previously a 2025 fellow and a 2024 summer intern at The Times.
Albert Brave Tiger Lee is a Southern California native, son of Korean immigrants, a father and a staff videographer at the Los Angeles Times. His work spans various mediums of visual storytelling and has been recognized for various disciplines including a national Emmy Award for News and Documentary, an RFK Journalism Award, Pictures of the Year International honors, the National Press Photographers Assn.’s Best of Photojournalism Award and Columbia University’s Dart Award.