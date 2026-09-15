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VIDEO | 01:25
Noah Wyle and Sara Wells share a moment at the Emmys engraving
Entertainment & Arts

Noah Wyle and Sara Wells share a moment at the Emmys engraving

Jessica Gelt.
By Jessica Gelt
Arts Editor Follow
Noah Wyle and Sara Wells share a moment at the Emmys engraving station after ‘The Pitt’ wins big
Entertainment & Arts
Jessica Gelt

Jessica Gelt is the arts editor for the Los Angeles Times.

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