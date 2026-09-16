Funding The Rebuild: How Nonprofits Are Helping Eaton Fire Survivors Return Home
- Share via
There’s a saying that’s come up repeatedly since the L.A. fires in 2025: Disaster does not discriminate, but disaster recovery does. So many people – regardless of their wealth – lost everything. But whether you can claw your way back from disaster really depends on how much cash you have on hand, and how quickly you can get it. Even those who have insurance, the money that’s supposed to pay for temporary housing is running out, and there are still not enough funds to build a whole house.
Enter nonprofits like Greenline Housing Foundation. With its mission to help boost black home ownership and close the equity gap, Greenline has become something of a “first aid kit” for Eaton fire survivors, offering financial services that range from temporary housing grants to land banking that have helped some families fund their paths back home. Jasmin Shupper, Founder, Greenline Housing Foundation Greenlilne Housing Foundation: https://greenlinehousing.org/
Enter nonprofits like Greenline Housing Foundation. With its mission to help boost black home ownership and close the equity gap, Greenline has become something of a “first aid kit” for Eaton fire survivors, offering financial services that range from temporary housing grants to land banking that have helped some families fund their paths back home. Jasmin Shupper, Founder, Greenline Housing Foundation Greenlilne Housing Foundation: https://greenlinehousing.org/