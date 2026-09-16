Ins and outs with Jack Innanen, star of “Adults” and “Purgatory”

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Is kissing your friends in? What about man on the street interviews? Or being worried about your digital footprint?



We asked Jack Innanen, star of “Adults” and the new movie “Purgatory,” for his ins and outs at the L.A. Times Studio presented by @rbc at TIFF.