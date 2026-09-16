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VIDEO | 02:23
We asked Diego Luna to write a secret message to his BFF Gael García Bernal
Entertainment & Arts

We asked Diego Luna to write a secret message to his BFF Gael García Bernal

Rebecca Castillo staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Thursday, July 24, 2025
David Viramontes. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Rebecca Castillo and David Viramontes
We asked Diego Luna to write a secret message to his best friend Gael García Bernal. Will they reveal the secret? @bexcastillo talked to both actors at the L.A. Times Studio presented by @rbc at TIFF.

Diego, if you’re watching, what room number DID they give you?
Entertainment & Arts
Rebecca Castillo

Rebecca Castillo is a content creator for the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she was a special projects lead for the Times’ High School Insider and other Public Affairs programs. A Southern California native, she is an alumna of Swarthmore College and USC. In her free time, you can find her hanging out at the Silver Lake Reservoir, drinking boba and exploring the city on foot.

David Viramontes

David Viramontes is an audience editor for Entertainment and Arts. Before coming to the Los Angeles Times, he worked at Variety, the entertainment industry magazine. He graduated from the USC and grew up in Los Angeles.

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