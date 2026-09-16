We asked Diego Luna to write a secret message to his BFF Gael García Bernal

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We asked Diego Luna to write a secret message to his best friend Gael García Bernal. Will they reveal the secret? @bexcastillo talked to both actors at the L.A. Times Studio presented by @rbc at TIFF.



Diego, if you’re watching, what room number DID they give you?