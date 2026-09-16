NBC4 helicopter crash in Chatsworth

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Three people were killed when an NBC4 news helicopter crashed and burst into flames Tuesday night in Chatsworth not far from a serious collision involving a Metro bus that also left two people dead.



The area was already swarming with police, fire officials and the news media because of the bus crash when there was a fireball and people heard a loud explosion a few blocks away.

