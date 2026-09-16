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VIDEO | 00:45
NBC4 helicopter crash in Chatsworth
California

NBC4 helicopter crash in Chatsworth

Three people were killed when an NBC4 news helicopter crashed and burst into flames Tuesday night in Chatsworth not far from a serious collision involving a Metro bus that also left two people dead.

The area was already swarming with police, fire officials and the news media because of the bus crash when there was a fireball and people heard a loud explosion a few blocks away.
California
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