‘Fast & Furious’ coaster is officially open. Fans are happy, neighbors are not

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Universal Studios Hollywood’s landscape-changing, park-altering new thrill ride, Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift, is officially open. The coaster boasting spinning, drifting cars along 4,100 feet of track had been in a soft launch phase since late July. But as of Wednesday morning, the theme park has declared the ride fit for daily operation.



Riders lined up for opening day of Universal Studios’ highly anticipated thrill ride. Meanwhile, neighbors in Toluca Lake are still hoping for change.



Universal has scheduled a community meeting with residents for Sept. 30. The park also last month pledged to build additional sound barriers to further dampen rider screams.