Your Sleep Score Could Be Making It Harder to Sleep
Sleep expert Dr. Michael Breus breaks down sleepmaxxing, orthosomnia and our obsession with sleep scores — and explains why better sleep may have less to do with biohacking than we think.
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In this episode of the Live + Well podcast, sleep expert Dr. Michael Breus gets into what we may be getting wrong about sleep, from sleepmaxxing and sleep trackers to magnesium and melatonin. He explains how becoming too focused on sleep scores can create anxiety that makes it even harder to sleep, and why women face a different set of challenges when it comes to sleep. His advice is to stop trying to optimize every minute of the night and focus on the habits that actually make a difference.