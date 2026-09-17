What’s happening to the old Sparkletts plant?

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Have you ever wondered what’s going on with this old Sparkletts bottling plant on the border of Eagle Rock and Highland Park?



The building opened in 1929 and was designed by architect Richard D. King. The state-of-the-art facility was built above a natural spring and could pump over 200,000 gallons of water per day.



The plant was shuttered in 2025 after it was acquired by Primo Water. Eagle Rock Valley Historical Society moved quickly to nominate the building as a Historic-Cultural Monument, which was confirmed in June 2026.



The parcel of land across the street that was part of the original property is under new ownership and will likely be industrial. The plant itself is still under Primo Water’s ownership.



“There’s a lot of opportunity here to reinvent this site to something that’s really embraced by the the community,” said Andrew Salimian, director of advocacy for the Los Angeles Conservancy. He noted Helms Bakery in Culver City as an example of a historic site repurposed for modern use.



What would you like to see happen here? Let us know in the comments.