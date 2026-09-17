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VIDEO | 01:31
What’s happening to the old Sparkletts plant?
California

What’s happening to the old Sparkletts plant?

Rebecca Castillo staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Thursday, July 24, 2025
By Rebecca Castillo
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Have you ever wondered what’s going on with this old Sparkletts bottling plant on the border of Eagle Rock and Highland Park?

The building opened in 1929 and was designed by architect Richard D. King. The state-of-the-art facility was built above a natural spring and could pump over 200,000 gallons of water per day.

The plant was shuttered in 2025 after it was acquired by Primo Water. Eagle Rock Valley Historical Society moved quickly to nominate the building as a Historic-Cultural Monument, which was confirmed in June 2026.

The parcel of land across the street that was part of the original property is under new ownership and will likely be industrial. The plant itself is still under Primo Water’s ownership.

“There’s a lot of opportunity here to reinvent this site to something that’s really embraced by the the community,” said Andrew Salimian, director of advocacy for the Los Angeles Conservancy. He noted Helms Bakery in Culver City as an example of a historic site repurposed for modern use.

What would you like to see happen here? Let us know in the comments.
California
Rebecca Castillo

Rebecca Castillo is a content creator for the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she was a special projects lead for the Times’ High School Insider and other Public Affairs programs. A Southern California native, she is an alumna of Swarthmore College and USC. In her free time, you can find her hanging out at the Silver Lake Reservoir, drinking boba and exploring the city on foot.

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