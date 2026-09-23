Opening day at the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art

Quincy Bowie Jr. is a video fellow at the Los Angeles Times. The proud Alabama native graduated from USC, where he studied journalism and documentary. In his time there, he contributed to the Daily Trojan, USC Annenberg Media and produced multiple documentaries and short films. You can find his previous work at CNN, Spectrum News and Memorías de Nomada.
Laura Zornosa is an arts & entertainment reporter at the L.A. Times. She joined the newsroom in June 2020 as an arts & entertainment intern, then became a features reporter. After stints as the culture fellow at the New York Times and a culture reporter at TIME Magazine, she returned to the L.A. Times. Zornosa has also written for the New York Times Magazine, Rolling Stone and the Chicago Tribune.