Freedom Farms Collective supports L.A. farmers and chefs with seed-to-shelf ecosystem

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Founded by local pastor Eddie Anderson, Freedom Farms Collective is addressing local food equity and access with a closed-loop model that feeds, employs and empowers individuals at every stage of the process. Inspired by a legacy of Black food activism, including Fannie Lou Hamer and the Black Panther Party. Freedom Farms Collective nurses the seeds of culturally significant foods and partners with local farmers and youth who grow them to maturation. We spent a couple of days connecting with the Freedom Farms network and following Alabama Blue collard greens from a Greater Watts farm to a South L.A. market and cafe shelf.