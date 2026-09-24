Freedom Farms Collective supports L.A. farmers and chefs with seed-to-shelf ecosystem

Founded by local pastor Eddie Anderson, Freedom Farms Collective is addressing local food equity and access with a closed-loop model that feeds, employs and empowers individuals at every stage of the process. Inspired by a legacy of Black food activism, including Fannie Lou Hamer and the Black Panther Party. Freedom Farms Collective nurses the seeds of culturally significant foods and partners with local farmers and youth who grow them to maturation. We spent a couple of days connecting with the Freedom Farms network and following Alabama Blue collard greens from a Greater Watts farm to a South L.A. market and cafe shelf.
Quincy Bowie Jr. is a video fellow at the Los Angeles Times. The proud Alabama native graduated from USC, where he studied journalism and documentary. In his time there, he contributed to the Daily Trojan, USC Annenberg Media and produced multiple documentaries and short films. You can find his previous work at CNN, Spectrum News and Memorías de Nomada.
Nava Rawls is a food intern at the Los Angeles Times. Originally from Atlanta, she has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Georgia and a master’s degree from the UC Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism. Rawls previously served as the food and wine intern at the San Francisco Chronicle and has contributed to outlets including SFGate, KALW, and the Oaklandside. She has received numerous accolades for her reporting, including a national Society of Professional Journalists award for food writing.