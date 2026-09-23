Advertisement
VIDEO | 02:22
Inside a neon salesman’s sample suitcase
California

Inside a neon salesman’s sample suitcase

Rebecca Castillo staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Thursday, July 24, 2025
By Rebecca Castillo
Video Journalist Follow
Have you ever wondered how a 20th century neon salesman sold their wares? @bexcastillo stopped by the home of husband and wife duo Dydia DeLyser and Paul Greenstein, who co-wrote the book “Neon: A Light History.” The pair share a love of all things neon and gave a tour of their historic neon salesman sample suitcases.

Together, the couple work with the Museum of Neon Art and occasionally showcase the suitcases there if enough people are interested. “It’s really fun when we can tell that history through a neon salesman sample suitcase,” said Dydia. “Because it comes alive, because those things tangible.”
California
Rebecca Castillo

Rebecca Castillo is a content creator for the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she was a special projects lead for the Times’ High School Insider and other Public Affairs programs. A Southern California native, she is an alumna of Swarthmore College and USC. In her free time, you can find her hanging out at the Silver Lake Reservoir, drinking boba and exploring the city on foot.

Advertisement