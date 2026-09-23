Inside a neon salesman’s sample suitcase

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Have you ever wondered how a 20th century neon salesman sold their wares? @bexcastillo stopped by the home of husband and wife duo Dydia DeLyser and Paul Greenstein, who co-wrote the book “Neon: A Light History.” The pair share a love of all things neon and gave a tour of their historic neon salesman sample suitcases.



Together, the couple work with the Museum of Neon Art and occasionally showcase the suitcases there if enough people are interested. “It’s really fun when we can tell that history through a neon salesman sample suitcase,” said Dydia. “Because it comes alive, because those things tangible.”