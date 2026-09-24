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VIDEO | 02:37
The AI-generated food menu is helping this Hollywood restaurant sell more burritos
Food

The AI-generated food menu is helping this Hollywood restaurant sell more burritos

Brenda Elizondo staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Wednesday, July 23, 2025
Daniel Hernandez oortrait
By Brenda Elizondo and Daniel Hernandez
Pictures of food that make you wanna puke. Not exactly a rousing marketing ploy. Or ... is it?

In the inaugural edition of L.A. Omnivore, Daniel Hernandez’s weekly newsletter on food and culture, @longdrivesouth writes about the rise of menus featuring AI-generated images of food and talks to the owner of Hollywood’s Los Burritos Originales who says his AI signs are bringing in new customers.
Food
Brenda Elizondo

Brenda Elizondo is an audience engagement fellow at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a video content creator and reporter for L.A. Times Food and De Los, the Latinidad section. She received her bachelor’s degree in communications from Cal State Fullerton.

Daniel Hernandez

Daniel Hernandez is a staff writer at the Los Angeles Times, where he served as Food editor from 2022 to 2026. He is a two-time nominee for a James Beard Media Award and the recipient of the inaugural Nell Minow Award for Cultural Criticism from the National Press Club in Washington, D.C.

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