The AI-generated food menu is helping this Hollywood restaurant sell more burritos
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Pictures of food that make you wanna puke. Not exactly a rousing marketing ploy. Or ... is it?
In the inaugural edition of L.A. Omnivore, Daniel Hernandez’s weekly newsletter on food and culture, @longdrivesouth writes about the rise of menus featuring AI-generated images of food and talks to the owner of Hollywood’s Los Burritos Originales who says his AI signs are bringing in new customers.
In the inaugural edition of L.A. Omnivore, Daniel Hernandez’s weekly newsletter on food and culture, @longdrivesouth writes about the rise of menus featuring AI-generated images of food and talks to the owner of Hollywood’s Los Burritos Originales who says his AI signs are bringing in new customers.