The AI-generated food menu is helping this Hollywood restaurant sell more burritos

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Pictures of food that make you wanna puke. Not exactly a rousing marketing ploy. Or ... is it?



In the inaugural edition of L.A. Omnivore, Daniel Hernandez’s weekly newsletter on food and culture, @longdrivesouth writes about the rise of menus featuring AI-generated images of food and talks to the owner of Hollywood’s Los Burritos Originales who says his AI signs are bringing in new customers.