Bobbi Brown Doesn’t Want You to Look Younger. She Wants You to Look Like You
The makeup legend and Jones Road founder gets candid about contour, injectables, TikTok beauty advice, makeup over 40 and why getting older has made her care less about the rules.
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On the Live + Well podcast this week, Bobbi Brown talks about the beauty trends she’s ready to see go and why she’s never bought into the idea of looking younger. The Jones Road founder also shares what she’s learned about getting older, starting a new company in her 60s, and staying true to the beauty philosophy she’s had from the beginning.